Ice blamed for Missouri crash that killed Kentucky woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a Kentucky woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash on an icy stretch of Interstate 70 in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2jrZ3T3 ) reports that police identified the woman who died Monday as 32-year-old Amanda Hrenya of Florence, Kentucky. She was injured Friday night when she lost control of a sport utility vehicle on the icy road and struck a rock bluff in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

Police continue to investigate the crash.