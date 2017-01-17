× Margie’s Money Saver: Diamond earrings sale at Super Jeweler

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- Valentine’s Day is just a month away.

If you’re looking for something that sparkles for that special woman in your life, check out this deal from Super Jeweler. These diamond accent swirl hoop earrings drop from nearly $80 to just $10.11 with a coupon code.

But wait there’s more, you’ll also get a free pair of black diamond accent earrings, also valued at eighty dollars.

Both earrings are platinum plated with diamond accents.

Thanks to Brads Deals for the addition discount.

Coupon Code: BRADSDEALS

To shop visit: superjeweler.com