Northern Illinois students bound for Trump inauguration

CHICAGO (AP) _ Students from a northern Illinois high school are bound for Washington, D.C., for festivities surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that more than 40 Sandwich High School band and chorus members will attend inauguration ceremonies. And they’ll participate in the 2017 Inauguration Heritage Festival.

One student, 15-year-old Joshua Frosch, says he’s looking forward to being in the nation’s capital when “history is being made.” Band director Justin Heinekamp echoes that. He says a presidential inauguration “is very historic, no matter which political side you’re on.”

The students will visit historic sites during their six-day tay, including the Smithsonian Museum of American History, Ford’s Theatre and the Jefferson memorial.

Festival participants will get a professional recording of their performance and a commemorative gift.

___

Information from: The Daily Chronicle