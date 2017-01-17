Stray Rescue to reopen Thursday

(KTVI) – This Thursday (01/19/2017) Stray Rescue will reopen its doors to take in abandoned animals. The no kill shelter was forced to closed its doors this past October following a deadly outbreak of distemper that killed 43 dogs.

The shelter run by Randy Grimm will reopen at 11 am with a ceremony to honor the dogs that lost their lives.

Stray Rescue is also revamping its adoption process by scrapping adoption fees. The fee will now be paid for by community businesses.

Currently Stray Rescue is raising $150,000 to rehab the large dog care area, known as Phase 2.

