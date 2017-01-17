This year’s theme for ‘Variety Trivia Night’ is superheroes

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Fox2 has been a proud sponsor of Variety the Children Charity for 7 years. Variety Kid Nick George joins the morning show to talk about Variety Trivia Night held February 4th at St. Louis University High School. This year’s theme is superheroes it is encouraged for each participant to wear a costume.
To learn more about Variety the Children’s Charity or to Donate check out their website at varietystl.org
Variety Trivia Night
Saturday, February 4th 6pm
St. Louis University High School
4970 Oakland Avenue
38.628288 -90.268032