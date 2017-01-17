Fatal truck crash and fire causing massive delays on I-270 near Clayton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A semi truck is on fire on southbound I-270 just south of Clayton road. The crash involves a truck and at least one other vehicle between Manchester and Clayton. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

EMS on is on both sides of I-270. First responders are having trouble getting to the area because of the heavy traffic.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that at least one person has died as a result of this accident.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

ALERT: Expext lane closures to remain in place for some time. Both NB & SB 270 down to one lane. #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/LbHXvi4UFz — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) January 17, 2017

Here is a first-person view of the semi-truck fire causing a huge delay on I-270 & Manchester this morning, thanks Liz Kenner for the video pic.twitter.com/kQ1fp5JFxa — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) January 17, 2017

Update: EMERGENCY VEHICLES I-270 NB @ BEFORE I-64 4 LEFT LANES CLOSED (St Louis,MO) — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) January 17, 2017

BREAKING: Crews on scene of vehicle accident involving a semi on SB 270 South of Clayton. #stltraffic — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) January 17, 2017