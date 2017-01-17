Fatal truck crash and fire causing massive delays on I-270 near Clayton

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A semi truck is on fire on southbound I-270 just south of Clayton road. The crash involves a truck and at least one other vehicle between Manchester and Clayton. Traffic is backed up in both directions.
EMS on is on both sides of I-270. First responders are having trouble getting to the area because of the heavy traffic.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says that at least one person has died as a result of this accident.
More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.
38.601769 -90.450328