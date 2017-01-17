Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Semi Truck Fire on I-270 at Clayton

Fatal truck crash and fire causing massive delays on I-270 near Clayton

Posted 8:42 am, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05AM, January 17, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A semi truck is on fire on southbound I-270 just south of Clayton road. The crash involves a truck and at least one other vehicle between Manchester and Clayton. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

EMS on is on both sides of I-270. First responders are having trouble getting to the area because of the heavy traffic.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that at least one person has died as a result of this accident.

