Washington University student introduces new philanthropy program

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The works of philanthropists are all around us. Andrew Carnegie donated money to build 2,500 libraries worldwide. Now, Maddy and Mike Howard have a new opportunity for St. Louis’ youth to get involved. They join us to explain “YEP STL.”

The deadline to apply for “YEP STL” is January 31st. If you know a student who might be interested in applying for YEP STL, you can apply online at youthbridge.org/yep or call 314-985-6778.

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy

Deadline to Apply: January 31st

youthbridge.org/yep

314-985-6778