Winner announced in Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud supporters of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign. We want to thank our viewers who donated more than $150,000 this season.

Today's we found out which lucky donor won a 2016 Toyota Highlander from Bommarito Automotive Group!

If you donated $10 or more you were entered into the drawing for this car.

Three finalists were chosen. They joined us at Bommarito Toyota.

Congratulations to Lisa Adkins from Wentzville, Adam Juenger from Hecker, Illinois and our Highlander winner, Judith Leach from Kirkwood!