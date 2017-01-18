×

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Do you have an old item that you think is worth a lot of money? The Antiques Roadshow is making a stop in St. Louis on July 8th. This is the first visit to the Show-Me-State for the show in the past 15 years. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that they will be shooting segments for three one-hour episodes during the all-day event.

The PBS series features local antiques owners who bring items in to be appraised by experts. Some of the antiques have unexpected value, others are not worth what the owners thought. The show has been nominated 14 times for a Primetime Emmy.

The Roadshow’s 2017 Furniture Roundup tour is making stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Louisiana and Oregon. The show says that, “In each city on our upcoming tour, we’re looking for a few special pieces of furniture to appraise and display on the set. If yours is selected, we’ll transport it to the event, and back home again, at no cost to you.”

Admission to the show taping is free but tickets must be reserved in advance. Visit the show’s website to enter a drawing to get tickets. The deadline for applications is Monday, April 10. The event location has not been released.

You can see the Antiques Roadshow on KETC Monday’s 7pm.

Tickets: pbs.org/antiques/tickets or call 888-762-3749.

This summer’s schedule:

June 3 — Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

June 17 — Green Bay, Wisconsin

July 8 — St. Louis, Missouri

July 22 — New Orleans, Louisiana

August 12 — Portland, Oregon