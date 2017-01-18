‘An American in Paris’ now playing at The Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- ‘An American in Paris’ is playing now at The Fabulous Fox Theatre. The Tony Award winning musical is about an American soldier and a mysterious French girl both longing for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.

Lead actor Garen Scribner, (Jerry Mulligan) and Sara Esty, (Lise Dassin) joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to tell us all about it!

An American in Paris

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Now through January 29th

For additional information visit, Metrotix.com or call Metrotix at 314.534.1111.