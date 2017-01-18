× Creve Coeur police investigate bank robbery

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – The Creve Coeur Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at a local BMO Harris branch.

According to Captain Tim Koncki, a police spokesman, the robbery took place Wednesday around 10:50 a.m. in the 12400 block of Olive Boulevard.

Officers learned the suspect, approached a teller, implied he had a gun, and stole an undisclosed amount of currency.

No bank employees or customers were harmed during the robbery, Koncki said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-432-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.