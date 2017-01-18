Greitens announces new Department of Natural Resources head

Posted 7:49 pm, January 18, 2017, by
Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens makes his remarks to supporters in Maryland Heights, Missouri during his "Thank You" tour of the State of Missouri on January 7, 2017. Greitans will take the oath of office to become Missouri's 56th Governor on January 9, 2017 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens makes his remarks to supporters in Maryland Heights, Missouri during his "Thank You" tour of the State of Missouri on January 7, 2017. Greitans will take the oath of office to become Missouri's 56th Governor on January 9, 2017 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The commissioner of Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management will move to Missouri to lead the Department of Natural Resources under Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens announced Wednesday that Carol Comer will be the newest addition to his cabinet.

Comer worked under Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who will be sworn in Friday as vice president.

In a video posted to Greitens’ Facebook and Twitter accounts, Comer touted her success in partnering Indiana’ environmental department with economic organizations to promote business and investment.

Greitens said Comer will be a “champion both for our environment and our economy.”