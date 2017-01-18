St. Louis Jewish Community centers evacuated for bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) - The Jewish Community Centers in Creve Coeur and Chesterfield have been evacuated for a bomb threat. St. Louis County Police had a K9 unit do a sweep of the buildings Wednesday afternoon. They did not find any explosive devices. The Center's website says that they expect to reopen this afternoon.

KNTV reports that Jewish community centers around the country have been the target of bomb threats Wednesday morning. This is a week after similar threats against many centers. They report that there have been threats in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut. Last week threats were made to at least seven JCCs in Florida, New Jersey, Delaware, Tennessee and North Carolina.

This e-mail was sent to members of The J about a potential security threat: "This morning, we, along with several J's across the country received a bomb threat. Although we believed ours to be without merit (no other threats resulted in an incident), we took the threat seriously and evacuated both locations. We are working with local and federal law enforcement and will communicate again when we have received the all clear. We have every expectation that we will re-open the buildings in a few hours."

Last February bomb sniffing dogs were sent to a Jewish school in Creve Coeur after a bomb threat. No bomb was found at the Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School. That threat came days after Jewish Children’s schools in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana received bomb threats.