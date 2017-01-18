Man spotted at East St. Louis McDonald’s drive-thru connected to car thefts in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) - Security video from a fast food restaurant helped police track down a group of suspects wanted for stealing cars in Chesterfield.

The victims reported that their vehicles were stolen outside their Chesterfield homes in September and October 2016.

One of the vehicles, a 2015 Honda Accord, was stolen from Woodroyal East Drive in late September. In mid-October, a 2016 Subaru Outback disappeared outside a home on Millchester Circle.

Both vehicles were in East St. Louis, Chesterfield Det. Robert Powell said.

Security camera footage shows Devyon Smith, 23, of East St. Louis, at a McDonald’s drive-thru. East St. Louis Police were familiar with him, Powell said, and traced his steps to the stolen vehicles in Chesterfield.

“When interviewed, [he] said it was just common for him, late night, to go to McDonald’s and make an order through the drive-thru,” Powell said. “I guess it didn’t matter whether he was in a stolen car or not. That was kind of routine for him – to make a late-night food order.”

Powell said Smith acted with a group of juveniles to steal the vehicles. At least one of the juveniles is in custody.

Smith is charged with two felony counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Powell stressed a key point, the vehicles were unlocked and parked in front of homes with the keys inside. Police are reminding the public to exercise common sense and lock their vehicle doors, and keep all valuables out of sight.