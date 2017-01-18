× Margie’s Money Saver: Sesame Street Live at Peabody Opera House

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- Sesame Street Live “ELMO MAKES MUSIC” is coming to the Peabody Opera House this weekend, Friday through Sunday! Save some money on Opening night, this Friday, January 20th. You can get $6 off each Gold Circle ticket for the 6:30 p.m. performance.

It’s a limit of ten tickets per order.

This offer is only valid for floor seating for the Friday, January 20th – 6:30 performance.

You will need a coupon code to get this deal, which you can use at the box office or Ticketmaster.

Coupon Code: MARGIE