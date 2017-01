× Police: Girl, 5, accidentally shoots self at Chicago home

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago police say a 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded herself with a handgun at a home on the city’s west side.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood and family members took the girl to a hospital.

The girl was transferred to another hospital, where police say she was listed in serious condition. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.