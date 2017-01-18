Protesters to march at St. Louis Planned Parenthood during arraignment hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - There's an arraignment hearing Wednesday for a Pacific man accused of threatening employees at Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. John Patrick Ryan, 64, is charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat. He was arrested on New Year's Eve during a Planned Parenthood protest in the Central West End.

Ryan is accused of accused of telling a clinic employee that there were bombs inside the building on Forest Park Avenue. No bombs were found and the building was not evacuated.

Ryan says, in his 43 years of anti-abortion protests, he's never threatened anyone. Other members of his group plan to picket Wednesday morning at Planned Parenthood while Ryan is being arraigned.