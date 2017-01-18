St. Louis city faces big hurdles to get soccer stadium financing bill on the April ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A brand new effort to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis is already in trouble.

The alderman who filed the bill asking for tax money for a new stadium says things still don't look good.

The alderman who filed the bill was approached by the ownership group on Tuesday. They met again late Wednesday afternoon. There are still many hurdles to overcome before pro soccer ever becomes reality here in St. Louis.

Alderman Christine Ingrassia met again this evening with the ownership group, that included Dave Peacock at city hall. The group wants the city to put in $60 million-dollars to help fund the $200 million-dollar stadium to be built near Union Station.

Ingrassia says they don`t know enough information to crunch the numbers to determine if the proposal would be good for St. Louis taxpayers. Plus, there are other hurdles. If they want to put this on the ballot in April they must have it ready to go next Tuesday, however there is an opportunity to move that deadline a little.

Ingrassia says MLS officials want a proposal ready by January 31st and that date seems to be etched in stone.

Dave Peacock left the meeting out another door, we were not able to talk with him. The ownership group released this statement thanking Ingrassia for her work on the bill.

If the person sponsoring the bill is not hopeful, it could make people conclude think things are not looking good for Major League Soccer in St. Louis at this time.

Still the bill will go to the ways and means committee tomorrow morning here at city hall.

Late Wednesday night, Jim Woodcock, spokesperson for SC STL released at statement saying the ownership was extending its thanks to Gov. Greitens and his staff for finding a path forward with state to bring a Major League Soccer stadium to downtown St. Louis.

"Thanks to our collaboration with Gov. Greitens and his staff over the past two weeks, SC STL has found a path forward with the State of Missouri that will advance our goal of bringing Major League Soccer to a new multi-use stadium in Downtown St. Louis. We will continue to work with Gov. Greitens on a state participation proposal that will promote economic development in St. Louis and throughout the region while remaining faithful to the Governor's stance against state funding for building stadiums. Gov. Greitens has made it clear to us that he is very supportive of adding a new professional sports franchise to the State of Missouri, and that's a sentiment we wholeheartedly share."

It’s not immediately clear what the states roll will be in aiding the ownership group to build the proposed stadium.