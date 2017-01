× St. Louis Community College Meramec Campus on lock down

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI) – With-in the past 30 minutes, the St. Louis Community College Meramec Campus was placed on lock-down according to a tweet from the college. The tweet says an armed suspect is near the campus, and that everyone on campus is to shelter in place.

Meramec campus: Armed suspect is at large in the vicinity of STLCC-MC campus. Anyone on campus is advised to lock down & shelter in place. — St. Louis CC Alert (@STLCCAlert) January 19, 2017

