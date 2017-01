× 49 deer killed by hunters in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. (AP) – The first year of controlled deer hunting in Ladue is complete, with 49 deer taken in an effort to thin the herd around the St. Louis suburb.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2jBDHCF ) reports that 34 does and 15 bucks were killed.

The Ladue City Council in May agreed to allow archery and crossbow hunting, and hunting began in the fall.

Mayor Nancy Spewak says residents have commented that they are seeing fewer deer.