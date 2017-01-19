St. Louis Blues to host first pride night

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – After Chicago Blackhawks player, Andrew Shaw, was benched for using homophobic slurs, the St. Louis Blues ceased the opportunity.

This Thursday, January 19, the St. Louis Blues will host their first Pride Night at Scottrade Center. This night is intended to show support for the “You Can Play Project,” which promotes inclusion and equal opportunities in sports for LGBT athletes and their straight allies.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stlouisblues.com/theme using the promo code: PRIDE17.