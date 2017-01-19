Aldermanic Committee considers new soccer stadium funding plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- There's a glimmer of hope in the effort to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis. The revised plan for city funding is up for debate by aldermen this morning.

The group wanting to bring the MLS to St. Louis says after working with Governor Eric Greitens and his staff, "SCSTL has found a path forward with the state of Missouri that will advance our goal of bringing Major League Soccer to a new multi-use stadium in downtown St. Louis."

Supporters did not spell out what that "path forward" is but hinted the governor may be willing to spend state money to "promote economic development in St. Louis." Greitens has already said he's opposed to state funds to build stadiums, calling it "welfare for millionaires."

As for the new St. Louis City funding proposal, Soccer Ownership leader Dave Peacock met with city officials about the new plan. It calls for $60 million in tax money from the city instead of $80 million in the previous proposal.

Alderman Christine Ingrassia is sponsoring the bill, which goes to the Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee this morning.

The clock is ticking on the stadium plan.

Aldermen would have to pass it by next Tuesday in order to get it on the April ballot. Plus Major League Soccer would like a proposal in their hands from St. Louis by January 31st.