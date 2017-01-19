× Allen Struggles Again, Capitals Hammer Blues 7-3

Jake Allen returned to the Blues net on Thursday night after a one week break and his struggles continued. Allen allowed four goals on ten shots and was pulled in the second period of the Blues 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals at Scottrade Center. Allen allowed two goals on the Capitals first three shots of the game and Washington grabbed an early 2-0 lead. Jaden Schwartz scored a goal 17 seconds into the second period to pull the Blues to within 2-1. But Allen allowed two more goals before getting the hook. The Capitals reeled off five straight goals to build a 7-1 lead. Alexander Steen scored two goals in the third period, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Blues lost 7-3.

After the game, Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock addressed Jake Allen's continuing struggles in the net.