Chesterfield Mall claims boycott threat is why dog rescue isn't opening

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Missouri’s largest no-kill shelter will not be opening an adoption center at Chesterfield Mall. Diana’s Grove Dog Rescue was scheduled to open at the mall this Saturday.

Mall officials suddenly canceled the agreement due to, “Overwhelming customer responses to protest or boycott the mall.”

Diana’s Grove located in Cabool serves the high-need, low-income southern Missouri region.