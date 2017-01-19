× East Chicago to renew emergency request over lead troubles

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) _ East Chicago officials plan to renew their request for a state emergency declaration over the city’s lead contamination after then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence turned them down before he left office.

East Chicago’s mayor sought the designation in December, hoping it would make more state programs available to residents dealing with the contamination that’s forcing more than 1,000 people to move from a public-housing complex.

A letter from Pence’s office says a disaster declaration isn’t needed because federal and state agencies are already addressing the situation. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the letter dated Dec. 14 was released by the city Wednesday after a public records request.

City Attorney Carla Morgan says a new request is being drafted to new Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor’s office didn’t have immediate comment.