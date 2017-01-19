× Elderly man kills senior housing manager over missing money

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 79-year-old resident at an apartment complex for the elderly shot and killed an assistant manager over accusations of theft, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. at the Lafayette Towne senior housing complex, located in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue.

Homicide detectives said the suspect had complained the victim was stealing money from his apartment. The elderly man was allegedly in the office with the assistant manager when he shot the victim in the chest.

Investigators said the suspect uses a motorized scooter to get around but can walk.

The victim has not been identified.

It’s unclear if the assistant manager was responsible for stealing the suspect’s money.