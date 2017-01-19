× Former FOX C-6 Superintendent’s attorney releases statement about accusations

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – An attorney for former FOX C-6 Superintendent Dr. Dianne Critchlow is speaking out after no charges were filed against her client. Last week, the US Attorney’s office closed its investigation into certain spending issues with the district and Critchlow.

Attorney Brandy Barth issued a memo saying:

“To be clear, if Dr. Dianne Critchlow had done ANY of the things the District, John Brazeal or State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her office had accused her of, Dr. Critchlow would have been criminally charged. These allegations have been found to be baseless and Dr. Critchlow has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. It is time for the public’s and the media’s outrage to focus on the true wrongdoers — the people who lied to and deceived them, humiliated and embarrassed Fox C-6 School District, and defamed an innocent, life-long public servant. We intend to hold all of the responsible parties accountable in a court of law.”

Last November a state audit discovered former FOX C-6 School District Superintendent Dianne Critchlow made approximately $200,000 worth of questionable expenses. The United States Attorney’s Office has closed its investigation into the matter. They have concluded that there is no basis for criminal charges.

Fox 2’s You Paid For It team began looking into accusations of nepotism, mismanagement, and subsequent questioning over high salaries in the Fox School District three years ago. The Missouri State Auditor’s Office on released a report this May detailing tens of thousands of dollars of improper spending from the former district superintendent.