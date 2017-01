ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Grant’s Farm is looking ahead to upcoming opening day, but first, they are ready to begin hiring for the spring and summer season.

They are seeking employees for positions in food service, merchandise, sales, guest operations and animal service. Kaliegh Admire, special events and marketing coordinator, and Matt Vogler, an Amila Trainer, join us to explain these job opportunities.

To apply, visit www.grantsfarm.com