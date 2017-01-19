Man found shot to death inside University City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – Detectives with the University City Police Department are investigating the death of a man found shot in his home.

Officers received a call around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check at a home in the 1300 block of Sheridan. Upon arrival, police discovered the door was unlocked. They went inside and discovered a 34-year-old man dead in the living room. He’d been shot multiple times.

Police said they got to the scene shortly after the shooting and that initial call came in as a welfare check, so someone may have thought that the victim needed help.

Officers said an adult female and child also live at the home, but they were both gone when the shooting happened.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

The shooting is still under investigation.