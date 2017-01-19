× Missouri farmer charged in fork loader assault enters plea

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) _ A southwest Missouri farmer who was charged in a fork loader assault has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

The Joplin Globe reports that 70-year-old Ronald Wilson pleaded guilty Thursday in Lawrence County to careless and imprudent driving and placed on unsupervised probation for a year. As part of a plea deal, felony counts of first-degree assault and tampering with a motor vehicle were dismissed.

Wilson’s sister, Barbara Cole, and her husband, Gary, testified at a preliminary hearing that Wilson drove the dual spears of a hay-fork loader through their pickup truck’s windshield. They said it happened in June 2015 when they went to see Wilson about selling 2.3 acres of jointly owned property near Miller. Wilson owns 240 acres of adjoining property and was opposed.

No one was hurt.

___

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe