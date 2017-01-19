× Missouri Republicans push right to work bill forward

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A bill prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces is moving to the Missouri Senate after winning House approval.

The 100-59 vote Thursday by the House comes after Republican super majorities made the so-called right-to-work law a priority for this year.

If the law passes, employees won’t be required to pay union fees, even though the union may still be required to represent all employees.

Proponents of right to work say the laws give workers more freedom and will bring more jobs to the state. Opponents argue that it will take power away from unions and lead to lower wages.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon had vetoed similar legislation. But new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has pledged to sign it into law if it also passes the Senate.