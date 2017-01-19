One-year ago Facebook brought 2 families together to save a little boy’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - One-year ago, a little boy got a lifesaving gift from a complete stranger who read about his dire situation on Facebook.

Wednesday both families reunited at Cardinal Glennon.

Blake Bahr will one day tell his friends how Facebook saved his life. The Arnold baby was born with only one kidney and it was in bad shape. He needed a kidney transplant to survive. So, his mother Heather turned to Facebook to share brave Blake’s battle.

Laurie Jansen of Warrenton just happened to see it.

Laurie could relate to Blake’s struggle; her mom had received a kidney transplant but eventually needed another. Laurie wasn't able to donate hers to her mom, and she died. So, she decided to give one of her kidneys to Blake. She was a perfect match.

Blake is now doing great and Laurie and the Bahr’s are like family now. They spend time together and Laurie has watched Blake grow and thrive.

The Bahr’s wanted to give back to Cardinal Glennon on Blake’s transplant anniversary by donating more than 1,000 books to kids who have to spend countless hours on dialysis. But they're most thankful for their Facebook angel.