Plans for a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis in limbo

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Last week it appeared a plan to use public money to fund a Major League Soccer soccer stadium in St. Louis was dead. Now, it appears the plan is on hold.

The revised plan was up for debate before the Board of Alderman Ways and Means Committee at City Hall. Soccer ownership leader Dave Peacock presented the new proposal that calls for the city to pitch in $60 million in tax money. That's $20 million less than the $80 million than the previous proposal. The group said the governor would have state participation in the proposal that would promote economic development in St. Louis and throughout the region while remaining faithful to the Governor's stance against state funding for building stadiums.

The clock is ticking on the stadium plan. The Board of Alderman needs to pass it by next Tuesday to get the issue on the April ballot for voters. For now, the bill sponsored by Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, is on hold.

Alderman Conway argues the deadline extension is reasonable because of last week's ice storm. That led to canceled meetings. The bill could still go to the full board by Friday; three days past the deadline. If it doesn't get there, it could go to court.

The SC STL group had no comment. They say they had to regroup.