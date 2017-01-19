× Police search for missing Carbondale teen

CARBONDALE, IL (KTVI) – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old. from Carbondale, Illinois. Taylor Charles was last seen in the 1000 block of East Park Street on Tuesday at around 10:45am. The City of Carbondale Police Department says this missing person may be a runaway.

Taylor is described as a white male, about 5’03” tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The investigation into this incident is continuing.