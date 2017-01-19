Saint Louis Fashion Incubators introduce emerging designers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Saint Louis Fashion Incubator works to promote creative entrepreneurship in designers entering the fashion world. The Fashion Incubator accepts six up and coming designer to their two-year program. They work to aid these designers in sales, business plans, cash connections, and meetings with various consultants to help push their businesses to the next level in the fashion industry.

Executive Director of the Saint Louis Fashion Incubator Eric Johnson is here to introduce two of their emerging designers, Allison Mitchell of Allison Mitchell Handbags and Reuben Reuel Riddick of Domestik Womenswear.

To view the full story, click here.