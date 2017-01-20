Clayton Restaurant Week to benefit Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Starting Monday, January 23, sixteen of Clayton’s restaurants will be host to 8th Annual Clayton Restaurant Week. Throughout the week, the participating restaurants will serve 3-course meals for $25 and $35.

Clayton’s Restaurant Week benefits Operation Food Search, a St. Louis area based food bank. Last year, the restaurants involved were able to raise and donate $8000 to the cause.

For more information on the event, visit www.claytonrestaurantweek.com.

