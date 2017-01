ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Alisha Martin, founder and owner of Alisha’s Pieces, creates designs that represent traditional African patterns, but gives them a modern flair. She joins us today to show her pieces that will displayed in The Pop Up and Eat Fashion Show.

For the full video, here.

The Pop Up and Eat Fashion Show

Zuka Art Guild

Tomorrow, 1/21 4 to 7 p.m.

2701 N. 14th St.

Old North St. Louis