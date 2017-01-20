× Adams County to allow cameras in courtrooms for coverage

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) _ A western Illinois county is the latest jurisdiction to allow cameras in courtrooms as part of the media coverage of some proceedings.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports Adams County is the first of the six counties that make up the 8th Judicial Circuit where media will be allowed to film and broadcast proceedings.

Circuit Court Chief Judge Diana Lagoski says the cameras offer another layer of transparency to the public. She says the other counties in the circuit _ Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike and Schuyler _ will likely allow cameras in the future.

Illinois launched a pilot cameras-in-courts program in 2012. More than 50 counties have now been approved to participate.

Cameras will only be allowed in some proceedings. Juvenile cases, for example, may not be filmed.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig