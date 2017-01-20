Body found in Bourbeuse River; person arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, MO (KTVI) – A murder investigation is underway in Franklin County after a body was found in a river Friday morning.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, a person driving by the Bourbeuse River saw the body in shallow water shortly before 7:50 a.m.

The body was located near the Reikers Ford River Access along the Bourbeuse River. Sheriff Pelton said the river level was low enough at that point that deputies could wade into the water to retrieve the remains.

The body was identified as 23-yr-old Cassidy Hutchings, a woman from Villa Ridge.

Evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe it was a murder. A missing person’s report may be connected to the crime.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office charged Cameron Hill with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The sheriff would not identify the type of weapon used in the killing.