Brentwood Travel’s Annual Cruise Expo set to begin January 20th

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – It is time to start planning your 2017 vacations and today is the start of Brentwood Travel’s Annual “Cruise Expo.” Located at the West County Center, the “Cruise Expo” is a way to meet with agents, ask questions, and starting planning a cruise with Brentwood Travel.

President and CEO Stephanie Turner, who has been on 192 cruises, joins us to explain more about the expo and provide examples on how to dress while on a cruise.

Brentwood Travel Cruise Expo

West County Center – Lower Level

Today, 1/20 from 10am to 8pm

Tomorrow, 1/21 from 9:30am to 7pm

Sunday, 1/22 from 10am to 3pm