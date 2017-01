ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In a few hours, President-Elect Donald Trump will officially become the 45th President of the United States. The Inauguration festivities in Washington D.C will be begin at 11:00am St. Louis time.

Viewers can watch live coverage of the Inauguration on our website, fox2now.com, as well as on our Fox 2 Now App. Fox 2’s John Brown joins us to provide more details of our coverage of today’s events.