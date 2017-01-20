× Concrete truck driver charged in deadly Missouri crash

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) _ A concrete truck driver has been charged in a deadly crash about a mile east of Branson.

Fifty-six-year-old Michael Dean Glidewell, of Branson, is jailed in Taney County on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in the November crash that killed Talat Kopurtas. His attorney, Stuart Huffman, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

KOLR-TV reports that Glidewell lost control of the truck on a curve and flipped onto the car Kopurtas was driving.

The probable cause statement says Glidewell registered a blood alcohol reading of .08. He told a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper he knew he was “probably going to jail” and that he’d gotten a DWI the previous week.

The statement says Glidewell also has three prior DWI convictions.