Elderly man charged in senior living apartment murder

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 78-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing an assistant manager at the senior apartment building where he lived.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred January 19 around 1:10 p.m. at the Lafayette Tiffany complex in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue.

Homicide detectives said the suspect, 78-year-old Torrance Epps, had complained the assistant manager and another tenant were stealing money from his apartment. Epps allegedly fire shots in one of the apartments then walked across the courtyard and into the leasing office, where he shot the assistant manager. Epps also fired shots at the tenant he accused of taking money, but missed.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Tiandra Johnson, was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police recovered a gun at the scene and took Epps into custody.

Prosecutors charged Epps with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said Epps is a convicted felon and should not have been in possession of a firearm. He was tied to three murders in 1973 and was released for those killings in 2003.