Gas, water main breaks in University City neighborhood

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – Some residents in a University City neighborhood woke up to a real mess on their street after a water main break left them without water or gas utilities.

JH Berra Construction was hired by the Metro Sewer District to complete a sewer project in the 1500 block of Mendell. They’ve been in the neighborhood for a few weeks. Sean Hadley, a spokesman for MSD, said they are not responsible for causing the main break. However, MSD did tell JH Berra to make all repairs needed with other utilities.

“It has been a disaster. There has been mud everywhere. We can’t get in or out of driveway,” said Helen Franklin, who has lived on the street for over 35 years.

Brian Russell, a spokesman for Missouri American Water, provided this statement:

"Our belief is the work MSD is doing disturbed the ground around our water main and left it unsupported, which led to the break. This kind of thing happens sometimes, it’s not anything malicious or negligent necessarily by MSD.”

Making matters worse, a gas line was also struck.

Michele Niewald of Laclede said they responded to two calls, one at 5:45 a.m. and one at 11:45 a.m. Both times they discovered breaks caused by construction workers.