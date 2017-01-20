Jazz violinist to release new CD inspired by Ella Fitzgerald

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Jazz violinist Regina Carter, known for her ability to make her violin sound like a “human voice,” is set to release her new CD, Ella: Accentuate the Positive, in April of this year. The source of Carter’s inspiration, Ella Fitzgerald. The CD and her upcoming touring program is dedicated to Fitzgerald and the celebration of the late singer’s 100th birthday.

She will be performing at Jazz at the Bistro, located at the Grand Center on Washington Ave at 7:30 and 9:30.

For more information, visit JazzSTL.org or ReginaCarter.com.

For the full story, click here.

Regina Carter: Simply Ella

Jazz at the Bistro

Through Saturday, 7:30 and 9:30

3536 Washington Ave.

Grand Center