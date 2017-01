× Margie’s Money Saver: Heart Jewelry from $3.99 at Tanga

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Have some heart and save some money.

Right now at Tanga online you can get Heart Jewelry starting as low as $3.99! From heart pendants to stud earrings, rings and bracelets, it’s all marked down!

Many of the items are free, you just pay for shipping.

To learn more visit: Tanga.com