ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Popular restaurant McAlister’s Deli is set to begin National Soup Month, now to March 28. Known for its sandwiches, salads, hot soups, and iced sweet tea, McAlister’s will be serving a variety of hot soups ranging from traditional broccoli cheddar to their featured item, Parmesan and Kale soup.

Lindsay Burcke from McAlister’s Deli joins us to discuss National Soup Month and show some of their featured items from the deli’s menu.

For the full video, click here.