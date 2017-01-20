Mexican restaurant has fun with its own ‘Trump Wall’ on Inauguration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI) – A local Mexican restaurant had a unique Inauguration Day special.

Las Fuentes in Arnold had a little fun with President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. Staffers built a "Trump Wall," complete with props.

As part of the inauguration special, restaurant-goers could took a fun picture in front of the wall, post it to Facebook, and receive a free meal.

Most people, Trump supporters or not, had a little fun with the wall.

Co-owner Jorge Maya said the wall is not a political statement against the new president. He said this is a big day and they wanted to celebrate the new president and do something entertaining.

"We are really not against him or anything like that. We are just trying to have fun and let people know it is a day to celebrate, he is our president, so we should support and smile about it," Maya said.

The special drew in a big crowd.

Some people did walk away after seeing the wall, but most seemed to take things in stride.