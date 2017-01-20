Missouri State University watches choir group perform at Trump inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KTVI) - Missouri State University parents, students, and faculty all came together Friday to watch the university's top choral group perform in the inauguration ceremony.

It was a moment the university had been looking forward to since Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) tapped the University Chorale for a performance back in October.

"It was thrilling, it was fantastic," said Don Burrell, a father of one of the singers.

Don and his wife Denise's daughter, Claire, is a fourth generation student at Missouri State; Friday made "mama and papa bear" proud.

"She's been very excited about being part of a transition of power that sets America apart from any other country in the world," Burrell said.

The Burrells live in Springfield, so they have been able to see sneak peeks over the last few weeks as the chorale prepared for the performance.

"It's always difficult when you hear an original piece of music sometimes. It takes awhile to soak in, but I thought they did a fantastic job with it," Burrell said.

The chorale learned before the election that members would perform.

Some singers did not see the results reflect their voice, but on Friday, their voices rang out calling for unity.

"Just to see them put all that aside and be able to go and sing and see them there and doing great things and representing our school is really special," said MSU Freshman Jessica Luetkemeyer, a Warrenton native.

The performance has been the buzz on campus for awhile, and friends of the singers knew they would rise to the occasion.

"I've never heard them not sound good," Luetkemeyer said. "So I expected them to be amazing and they blew all of my expectations out of the water."

As Denise and Don Burrell follow their soprano's journey through college, the performance was a high note they will never forget.

"Just the view that they got to see from their vantage point, I am just so overwhelmed that my daughter got to be a part of history like that," Denise Burrell said.

The Missouri State University Chorale is a traveling group. It performs on high school recruiting trips in the area and singers will head to Italy next summer.

By Nick Thompson