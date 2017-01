Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KTVI) – A 32-year-old East St. Louis woman and her 12-year-old daughter died Friday afternoon following a car crash.

According to the Illinois State Police, the woman was driving a Chevy Suburban eastbound on St. Clair Avenue when a Chevy Impala collided with it. The driver of the impala is said to be in serious condition.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.